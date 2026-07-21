Iran not to back down on Strait of Hormuz: SNSC official

Ali Bagheri Kani emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz is a decisive leverage for Iran and the country will not back down in this regard.

He also pointing out the US terrorist government’s breach of promises, which is one of its constant characteristics, and said the Americans did nothing about releasing Iran’s frozen assets and broke their promise.

The United States has violated the Pakistan-brokered Memorandum of Understanding of June 17 by attempting unauthorized naval movements through the Strait of Hormuz, with the Iranian Navy intercepting the vessels to enforce the agreement.

Last week, a senior Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) commander said that the United States is desperately trying to reverse Iran’s strategic victory in the Strait of Hormuz but will ultimately fail, as Iranian armed forces have established a new geopolitical reality in the region.

“The Americans are trying to compensate for their defeat in this (third imposed) war through military actions and return the Strait of Hormuz to its pre-war conditions, but they will certainly not succeed,” General Javani said.

“They have not only failed to achieve their designed objectives, but a geopolitical earthquake has occurred in the region, and that is Iran’s domination and control over the Strait of Hormuz,” he added.

MNA/TASNIM