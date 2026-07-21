Iran seeks to triple trade with Pakistan to $10bn

Iran's interior minister arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday leading a delegation of officials from multiple ministries, saying both countries aim to more than triple annual bilateral trade from $3 billion to $10 billion.

Eskandar Momeni said upon arrival that the visit was aimed at developing relations and following up on agreements reached during President Masoud Pezeshkian's trip to Pakistan about one month ago. He was accompanied by representatives from the ministries of oil, agriculture, and roads and urban development.

Momeni said achieving the $10 billion target would require an average of around 2,000 trucks or containers crossing between the two countries daily, while currently only about 20 percent of that capacity is being used. "Creating the necessary conditions on both sides of the border will be a main focus of discussions on this trip," he said.

The minister added that regional developments would also be on the agenda. Pakistan has served as the lead mediator between Iran and the United States throughout the current conflict.

MNA