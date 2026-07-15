US attack on a park ranger post ‘latest example of war crime’

Referring to the US military aggression against parts of southern Iran, including Hormozgan province on Tuesday, which resulted in the martyrdom of three members of a family of a park ranger in Hajiabad city, Baghaei wrote, “The list of US crimes against Iranians is getting longer every day, and with each passing day, America reveals a new layer of its hatred against Iran.”

On Tuesday morning, the terrorist US army attacked a top environmental guard post in the village of Seyyed Jowzar, Hajiabad County, north of Hormozgan province, and martyred three family members of Mr. Javad Hassanzadeh, a hardworking environmentalist.

This is just the latest example of America's heinous war crimes committed over the past four and a half months, which began with the assassination of Iranian high-ranking officials, including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, innocent children, women, and men in Tehran, #Minab, #Lamerd, and..., he underlined.

"Each new crime makes Iranians more determined to pursue justice and prosecute and punish the perpetrators and instigators of these heinous crimes,” Baghaei added.

The attacks marked another round of US violations of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding and continued military aggression against the country.

Officials confirmed that an attack on an environmental protection building in the village of Seyyed Jowzar killed three people.

Meanwhile, Bushehr Governor Mohammad Mozaffari said US forces struck two locations in Bushehr County in three separate waves during the early hours of Tuesday.

He said the attacks hit one area in the city of Bushehr and another near the city of Choghadak, describing them as part of Washington's continued hostile actions and repeated violations of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.

MNA