Strait of Hormuz traffic slows to multi-week low: Report

Six ships crossed the strait on Sunday, according to Kpler data, including the Very Large Crude Carrier Humanity and the Capetan Andreas, transporting two million barrels of Iranian oil and 500,000 barrels of Kuwaiti petroleum products, respectively.

Three empty tankers also entered the Persian Gulf to load oil, according to the data.

On Sunday, US President President Trump said the waterway was open to commercial vessels, though Iran earlier declared that it had shut the strait after a ship attempted to pass using an unapproved route.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday that the Strait of Hormuz will only reopen when American interventions cease.

MNA