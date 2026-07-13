  1. Politics
Jul 13, 2026, 11:30 AM

Strait of Hormuz traffic slows to multi-week low: Report

Strait of Hormuz traffic slows to multi-week low: Report

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – The number of vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz has fallen to its lowest in five weeks, according to shipping data, amid renewed strikes between the US and Iran.

Six ships crossed the strait on Sunday, according to Kpler data, including the Very Large Crude Carrier Humanity and the Capetan Andreas, transporting two million barrels of Iranian oil and 500,000 barrels of Kuwaiti petroleum products, respectively.

Three empty tankers also entered the Persian Gulf to load oil, according to the data.

On Sunday, US President President Trump said the waterway was open to commercial vessels, though Iran earlier declared that it had shut the strait after a ship attempted to pass using an unapproved route.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday that the Strait of Hormuz will only reopen when American interventions cease.

MNA 

News ID 246158

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