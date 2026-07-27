Hormuz Strait played key role in deterrence for Iran in war

Throughout Iran's Nasr-2 Operation carried out, the US bases in the region were dealt with huge damage, and all of them were completely paralyzed thanks to the powerful Armed Forces of the country, Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi emphasized.

The US forces were rendered blind as a result of Iran attacks on enemy's radars, he said, adding that Iran attacked US military infrastructures throughout West Asia region and decreased its operational power to a great extent.

Regarding the casualties suffered by the United States in the war, the US government censored true scale of troop casualties in the war in a way that over 200 US troops estimated that they have been killed, General Mohebbi underlined.

The US officials lie about targeting military targets in Iran and this is while that civilian infrastructures were targeted in the country by the terrorist US government, he added.

Despite stark warning issued by the Iranian Armed Forces, some Persian Gulf Arab states allowed their territory to be used by US to launch aggression against Iran, he maintained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Mohebbi pointed to Ukraine’s involvement in committing huge crime by targeting Iranian ship, stressing that the Ukraine regime’s attack on Iranian commercial ship will not go unanswered.

MNA