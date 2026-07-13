Iran Armed Forces not let US interfere in Hormuz management

“As previously warned, we will not, under any circumstances, allow the US to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz,” Spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Second Brigadier General Abolfaz Zolfaghari emphasized.

Iran's Armed Forces will respond forcefully to any disruption to the passage of commercial vessels and oil tankers by the invading US military outside Iran's designated shipping route and without authorization from Iran's armed forces, he said, adding that the recent actions of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran are the solid evidence of the said issue.

He went on to say that regional leaders are warned that any cooperation with the US or logistical support for its invading military will be regarded as an act of war against Iran's sovereignty and national security. Should the conflict expand, the flames of war will engulf all countries in the region.

The US and the countries cooperating with its military bear full responsibility for all insecurity and the escalation of the conflict in the region, the spokesman for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters noted.

MNA