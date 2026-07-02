US interference in Hormuz Strait to face with swift response

In a message released on Thursday, the headquarters announced, “The Strait of Hormuz is not a playground for an aggressive America, but the undisputed sovereign domain of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The security and stability of this vital waterway are a red line for the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

All oil tankers and commercial vessels are required to use the route designated by Iran for any safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Any non-compliance, deviation from the designated route, or disregard for the navigation protocols of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with an immediate and decisive response from the armed forces, jeopardizing the safety of the violating vessels, the message added.

Furthermore, any attempt by the United States to interfere in security matters or any disruptive action in the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a threat to Iran's national sovereignty and will face a swift and resolute response.

The continued presence of US fighter jets, both manned and unmanned, over the Strait of Hormuz has undermined the security of this waterway and threatens regional stability.

In safeguarding its sovereign rights in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran will not hesitate to take any necessary action to crush any aggression or trespass by the US military and its backers.

MNA/ 6877368