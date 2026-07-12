Hormuz plays key role in protecting natl. security, interests

Mohsen Rezaei, who was also the former chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), emphasized, “By the grace of God, we will safeguard the Strait of Hormuz, as this strategic waterway is one of the country's key deterrent assets and plays a decisive role in protecting national security and interests.”

The Strait of Hormuz serves as a strategic deterrent, and Iran, relying on its defensive capabilities and national strength, will continue to safeguard the country's security and national interests, he underlined.

MNA