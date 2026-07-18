Policy of both war, negotiations ‘over’: Ex-IRGC commander

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, who was the former chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (1980-1988), stated, “As I had told previously, US President Trump would tear up Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) like Iran’s nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).”

The Americans had no intention of implementing the memorandum of understanding from the very beginning and only wanted to pressure Iran to accept their demands, he said, adding, “Despite the formation of a Dispute Settlement Committee with the presence of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Emir of Qatar, they never resorted to this mechanism because they knew that they would be condemned for their violations and therefore adopted a policy of "both war and negotiation."

The enemy is trying to carry out new operations by bombing the provinces of Khuzestan, Bushehr, Hormozgan, and Sistan and Baluchestan, attacking barracks, hospitals, and bridges connecting the north and south, Rezaei emphasized, noting that the powerful Armed Forces of the country have responded decisively by carrying out successive and heavy attacks and strikes, and this trend will continue.

The Armed Forces have thus far not sought to expand the war or launch an invasion and during the 12-day war (June 13), they [Armed Forces) tried to keep the conflict from spreading to the region and did not even attack the US bases in Kuwait and other countries.

However, after the end of the 12-day war, a warning was issued that if the war were to resume, it would become a regional conflict, and this was realized when the enemy resumed the war.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the former IRGC commander pointed to the strategic management of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the United States is seeking to participate in the management of the Strait of Hormuz and the world's energy bottleneck in order to gain control over oil and gasoline prices; an issue that neither Iran, Russia, China, nor even European countries accept, because such an action could pave the way for the spread of a global conflict from the Persian Gulf region.

The policy of "both war and negotiation" has ended, and if the Americans continue the war within the next two to three days, the Islamic Republic of Iran will enter an aggressive and destructive phase and will no longer suffice to reciprocity; in this case, American bases and forces will not be safe on any political border, he reiterated.

MNA/ 6890781