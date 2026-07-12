  1. Politics
Jul 12, 2026, 7:31 AM

IRGC destroys US command centre at Jordan base

IRGC destroys US command centre at Jordan base

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – The IRGC said its aerospace forces hit US Prince Hassan airbase in Jordan, targeting infrastructure and MQ-9 drone hangars, after the U.S. attacked coastal bases and telecom towers in southern Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said they struck the U.S. Prince Hassan airbase in Jordan with ballistic missiles on Sunday, destroying its command and control centre and MQ-9 Reaper drone hangars in retaliation for American strikes on Iran's southern coast.

The IRGC said its aerospace forces hit the base's military infrastructure in the first phase of "a crushing response to U.S. attacks."

It said the American "child-killing army" had launched air strikes on coastal bases and telecommunications towers in southern Iran after Iranian forces blocked an attempt to direct several vessels through an illegal route south of the Strait of Hormuz.

"The criminal American regime, imposing its will on the Sultanate of Oman, tried last night to test what has already been tested," the IRGC statement said. It warned that continued U.S. aggression would be met with "harsher responses."

MNA 

News ID 246114

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