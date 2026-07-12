Era of one-sided deals ‘over’: Ghalibaf to US officials

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf shared an excerpt from the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) concerning the management of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, accompanied by a warning to the US that agreements must be honored and cannot be enforced only against one side.

“The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking,” he said.

He has also attached an image to his post highlighted part of Point 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, which states, “Point 5: Upon the signing of this MoU, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only, from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa.”

Ghalibaf's remarks came amid escalating tensions after the US resumed military attacks on southern Iran despite the Islamabad MoU, which recognizes Iran's authority over the management of the Strait of Hormuz and outlines arrangements for commercial navigation through the strategic waterway.

Following the renewed US strikes, which Washington said were aimed at reducing Iran's ability to control the strait, the Iranian Armed Forces launched coordinated retaliatory missile and drone operations against American military facilities across the region on Saturday night.

According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the first phase targeted key military infrastructure at Jordan's Prince Hassan Air Base, followed by ballistic missile strikes on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and attacks on a second "offending vessel" in the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC also announced heavy strikes on logistical support facilities for US naval vessels and aircraft carriers at the Port of Duqm in Oman.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Army said it carried out drone attacks on US military positions in Kuwait and Bahrain, targeting air defense, radar, communications and ammunition facilities.

Iranian military officials said the operations were conducted after the US attempted to provoke tensions through the illegal movement of vessels south of the Strait of Hormuz and later attacked Iranian coastal bases and telecommunications infrastructure.

MNA