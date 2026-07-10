NATO’s claims on Iran nuke, Strait of Hormuz ‘baseless"

The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects the baseless and politically motivated allegations raised in this statement regarding its peaceful nuclear program and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the statement said.

It added that the nuclear program of the Islamic Republic of Iran is entirely peaceful in nature, and Iran—as a responsible state and a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)—has consistently emphasized that nuclear weapons have no place in the country's defense doctrine.

Pointing to the Islamic Republic of Iran's role in ensuring maritime security, the Iranian Embassy emphasized that Iran has consistently played a responsible role in maintaining maritime security and guaranteeing freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz; it is the illegal military interventions, provocative actions, and destabilizing policies of extra-regional actors—not Iran—that constitute the primary source of insecurity in the region.

It was the United States and the terrorist Israeli regime—not Iran—that bombed the negotiating table and prioritized aggression over diplomacy. NATO, having supported and facilitated acts of aggression against the Iranian people, lacks the standing to lecture Iran or prescribe solutions for regional peace and security, it further said.

MNA