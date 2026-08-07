Mossad dismisses top officials after failure against Iran

According to Israel's Channel 12, as cited by a report by Press TV, the dismissed officials included the head of the Mossad's intelligence directorate, who had served in the role since December, and the head of the agency's Iran division.

The report said both officials were among the architects of a written operational plot aimed at bringing down the Islamic Republic by exploiting terrorist groups and igniting mass protests.

The plan reportedly envisioned Israeli strikes against Islamic Revolution Guards Corps positions near Iran's border with the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

According to a report by The New York Times, the strikes were intended to enable Kurdish terrorist groups to enter Iranian territory and advance into Kurdish cities in the country's northwest.

The spy agency falsely believed such developments would encourage masses to take to the streets.

However, the strategy drastically failed to materialize amid Iranian “intelligence superiority”.

The United States and Israel launched the unprovoked war of aggression on Iran on February 28 with strikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and also targeted an elementary school in Minab, killing 168 children and teachers.

Despite the terrorist strikes, the US-Israeli coalition failed to achieve any of its declared objectives as Iran carried out mighty retaliatory strikes against US and Israeli assets across the region. After 40 days of war, the invading coalition was forced to enter a ceasefire, marking the end of a war that fell short of its stated goals.

Meanwhile, reports that emerged in the early days of the US-Israeli war of aggression on Iran in March indicated that Washington had equipped and funded terrorist groups based in the Iraqi Kurdistan for a planned insurgency inside Iranian territory.

Subsequent reports and statements from US government officials, however, suggested that the terrorists failed to make meaningful advances inside Iran despite receiving extensive weapons and financial support from the United States and Israel.

According to The New York Times, senior members of the Trump administration later rejected Israeli expectations that the Iranian government was on the verge of collapse.

Trump's CIA chief and secretary of state characterized Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's prediction of “regime change” as “farcical” and “bullshit.”

Nevertheless, the Israeli regime sold the plot to the Trump administration, persuading the US president that strikes would topple the Iranian government.

Five months on, Iran has weathered the plots and military aggression directed against it, with observers noting that Tehran is emerging stronger from the war in contrast to Washington.

MNA