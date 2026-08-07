Iranian pilots bombed US bases without using GPS

Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF), Brigadier General Masoud Jafari, made the remarks on Thursday about the successful March 2 operation against the al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which typically houses 10,000 terrorist US service members.

Also on March 2, Iranian Air Force F-5 fighter jets targeted the US-operated al-Adiri base in Kuwait.

Iranians “have become accustomed to operating under sanctions. Our Air Force pilots have learned to fly missions without GPS or INS, relying instead on map reading and basic navigation techniques,” Jafari said.

“Perhaps, our trump card was that we emitted no signals whatsoever—not even radio transmissions or any other electronic emissions from the aircraft.”

Meanwhile, the commander noted that in the early days of the US-Israeli aggression, the enemies probably never imagined that the Iran Air Force would have the courage to carry out such a mission.

He further said that the US air defense network went on alert when the US base in Kuwait came under attack, causing the downing of three American F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets by Kuwaiti friendly fire.

Four heroic pilots aboard the Su-24 fighters launched the mission against the al-Udeid Air Base from the Martyr Dowran Air Base in Shiraz.

The body of one of the pilots, Brigadier General Majid Kazemi returned home recently, but the fate of three others remains unknown.

MNA