Iran-Oman deal on Hormuz in final stages: senior Iranian MP

Speaking in an interview on Friday, Hassan Ghashghavi, the spokesman for Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, stated that while a consensus on the general outline of the agreement with Oman has largely been reached, final approval must still be declared at higher official levels.

“We are waiting for both the final agreement and a joint statement that will clarify many of the general guidelines,” Ghashghavi said.

The senior lawmaker added that the public must wait for the definitive outcome, noting, “Apart from the general discussion I mentioned, final news and details will hopefully be published shortly.”

MNA