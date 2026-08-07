Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, Trump stated, “I think it’s going to end pretty soon. I don’t think they can go much longer,” and said the armed forces were experiencing issues with supplies of some weapons.

When asked about the status of munitions stockpiles, Trump acknowledged inventories of some munitions were limited.

“We have certain types of munitions that are very powerful, that we have unlimited, virtually unlimited supply. We have others where it’s a little bit tighter,” Trump said, according to Press TV.

The admission comes amid reports that the United States has depleted significant portions of its advanced munitions stockpiles after five months of futile military operations, forcing American forces to confront the limits of their capabilities against a determined and resilient nation.

Analysts have long maintained that the US-led aggression, launched in late February in collusion with the Israeli regime, has only strengthened the Islamic Republic’s defensive posture and exposed the vulnerabilities of the American war machine. Trump’s latest comments reflect the mounting pressure on Washington, as global energy markets remain disrupted and the US military grapples with supply constraints on key weapon systems, including certain precision-guided munitions.

Concurrently, progress toward a deal on the Strait of Hormuz is advancing, with mediators facilitating talks involving Iran, Oman, and other regional parties. Sources indicate that an interim arrangement is nearing finalization to restore orderly navigation through the vital waterway under frameworks that respect Iran’s sovereign rights and security concerns. This development follows Iran’s successful assertion of control over the strait as a legitimate response to the illegal US naval blockade and aggressive actions against Iranian shipping and interests.

MNA