Iran closes Strait of Hormuz, warns US against new attack

In a statement, the IRGC Navy said it had previously warned that foreign interference and the establishment of an illegal shipping route would draw a firm response. Hours earlier, several ships under foreign instigation attempted to transit through an unapproved route, ignoring repeated warnings, the statement said.

One vessel that had turned off its tracking systems, endangering maritime security, was hit by warning fire and forced to stop. As a result, the IRGC said the strait is closed to all vessels until further notice and until American interventions in the area cease.

The IRGC warned that if the "aggressor enemy" uses the incident as a pretext for new aggression against Iran, it will be met with a severe response and new enemy bases in the region will be targeted. "The consequences of such intervention lie with the American-Zionist enemy and the countries that have made their territory available to enemy bases for these threats," the statement said.

The closure follows several days of tit-for-tat strikes between U.S. and Iranian forces, including U.S. strikes on Iran's southern coast and IRGC ballistic missile attacks on U.S. bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain.

MNA