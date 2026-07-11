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  2. Iran
Jul 11, 2026, 5:44 PM

IRGC confirms martyrdom of two Basijis in Mashhad

IRGC confirms martyrdom of two Basijis in Mashhad

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – The IRGC has confirmed the martyrdom of two members of Basij voluntary forces in a recent attack in the northeast city of Mashhad.

IRGC Imam Reza base stationed to Khorsan Razavi Province in northeast Iran announced in a statement the matyrdom of two Basiji security forces by the names of Seyyed Sajjad Alavi and Mehdi Honarmand in the attack on their checkpoint in Sarafrazan District in Mashhad, 15 km away from the holy shrine of Imam Reza.

A passerby was also targeted by the attackers in the same incident and was transferred to the hospital, the statement said.

The IRGC also said in the statement that “the perpetrator or perpetrators of this act will be brought to justice and be punished in accordance with the law.”

MNA/6884750

News ID 246104

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