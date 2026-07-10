Memorial ceremonies planned to pay tribute to martyred Leader

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Head of the Islamic Development Coordination Council in Tehran Province Mohsen Mahmoud thanked the public for their huge participation in the farewell and funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution and his family.

He said commemorative ceremonies will begin after the evening prayers at mosques, holy shrines, and religious centers throughout the province.

Following the ceremonies, mourners are expected to gather at designated public venues for additional mourning programs, he added.

Mahmoudi noted that memorial services will continue in the coming days at mosques, hussainiyas, religious centers, and private homes across Tehran Province to honor the memory of the martyred Leader.

The body of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei was laid to rest next to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad on July 9 after massive funeral processions in Tehran, Qom, Najaf and Karbala.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was martyred in a joint US-Israeli strike on Tehran on February 28, 2026, at the outset of a 40-day war of aggression against Iran. His martyrdom triggered widespread mourning across the region and the world.

MNA