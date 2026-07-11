Ayatollah Khamenei hails funeral turnout, vows for revenge

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has said that Iranian nation demands revenge for the blood of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, adding that the vengeance must definitely take place.

In a message issued on July 11 following the conclusion of the funeral and burial ceremonies for the martyred Imam, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei expressed heartfelt appreciation for the participation of tens of millions of people in Iran and Iraq in the farewell and funeral ceremonies for the "Martyr of Iran."

The Leader said the massive turnout in cities and villages across the two countries, particularly in Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and Mashhad, demonstrated national unity, amity and resilience.

Reflecting on his late father's life, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei described him as a Leader whose life, struggle, and martyrdom were shaped by the ideals associated with Imam Hussein (AS), saying his martyrdom has inspired a renewed spirit among supporters of the Islamic Revolution.

Addressing his late father, the Leader pledged to preserve his path and continue pursuing the course he had charted with perseverance, adding that Iran would not be deterred by hardships and would remain committed to its objectives.

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei vowed that Iran would avenge the blood of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and all others martyred in the two recent wars, saying this was the will of the Iranian nation and that it would inevitably be carried out.

The Leader stressed that those responsible for the assassinations have been identified and warned that they should not expect to escape accountability, noting that the pursuit of revenge does not depend on any single individual or official and would continue regardless of circumstances.

The Leader added that, in the near future, freedom-seeking people around the world would each play a role in fulfilling this mission.

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei also paid tribute to the family members and companions who were martyred alongside his father, praying for their elevated status and commending their sacrifices.

MNA