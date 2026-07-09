UN Security Council has emboldened US with its inaction

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani has sent a letter to the UN secretary-general and UNSC, protesting latest US aggression against Iran, saying Washington bears “full responsibility for all consequences”.

Iravani said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates that the United States bears full and unequivocal responsibility for all consequences arising from its unlawful use of force and for the grave threat that its unlawful actions pose to international peace and security."

The full text of the letter follows:

Further to my letter of today, 8 July 2026, concerning the Communiqué issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the United States’ acts of aggression in flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, I wish to draw your urgent attention, and that of the members of the Security Council, to further grave violations and crime of aggression being committed by the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The United States has once again, in blatant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and its international obligations, launched and continues to carry out large-scale military attacks against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, targeting installations in southern Iran, particularly in Bushehr, as well as several Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf. These renewed acts of aggression constitute another flagrant violation of Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations and a material breach of paragraph 1 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, pursuant to which the United States unequivocally undertook to cease all military actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran and to refrain from the threat or use of force against its sovereignty and territorial integrity. By repeatedly and deliberately violating these commitments, the United States has fundamentally repudiated the Memorandum of Understanding and bears full international responsibility for all legal and political consequences arising from its unlawful conduct and dangerous escalation.

In this regard, I also wish to inform you, with profound sorrow, that during the United States military attacks against several facilities located along the southern coast of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the early hours of Wednesday, 8 July 2026, eight courageous members of the Air Force and Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran lost their lives while defending their homeland after being struck by United States projectiles in Bandar Abbas and Bushehr. Captain Ali Moeini of Shahid Yassini Air Base in Bushehr; First Lieutenant Ali Mahdizadeh, Third Lieutenant Hamed Dourai, Warrant Officer Second Class Amir-Hossein Ghassemi, Warrant Officer Second Class Alireza Zarei Sani, and Warrant Officer Second Class Alireza Balideh of Shahid Abdolkarimi Air Base in Bandar Abbas; together with Naval Warrant Officer Second Class Shahab Omidi Bazi and Seaman Mohammad Javad Ravanfar of the First Naval District of the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, made the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of their country.

The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest possible terms these heinous crimes, together with the United States’ repeated acts of aggression and its persistent violations of the Charter of the United Nations and other applicable rules of international law. The deliberate targeting of civilian facilities, coupled with the continued unlawful use of force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, constitutes a grave threat to international peace and security and further demonstrates the United States’ complete disregard for its international legal obligations.

In light of the gravity of this situation, the Islamic Republic of Iran recalls the responsibilities entrusted to the Secretary-General and the Security Council under the Charter of the United Nations, particularly in situations involving acts of aggression, breaches of the peace, and threats to international peace and security. Iran urgently calls upon the Secretary-General and the Security Council to discharge, without delay, their Charter-mandated responsibilities by taking immediate, effective, and decisive measures to compel the United States to cease its ongoing unlawful acts of aggression, prevent any further escalation, and ensure the full accountability of the United States for its acts of aggression, grave violations of international law, and the serious crimes resulting therefrom. Regrettably, the Security Council’s failure to take timely, effective and decisive action in response to these manifest violations of the Charter of the United Nations has emboldened the United States to continue and further escalate its unlawful use of force against the Islamic Republic of Iran, thereby undermining the authority of the Council and jeopardizing international peace and security.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates that the United States bears full and unequivocal responsibility for all consequences arising from its unlawful use of force and for the grave threat that its unlawful actions pose to international peace and security.

MNA