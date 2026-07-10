Iran strongly condemns deadly terrorist attacks in Pakistan

In a statement released on Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the terrorist attack in Khuzdar that left a number of Pakistani citizens dead and wounded.

He extended Iran's heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Pakistan.

Reaffirming Iran's principled position against all forms of terrorism and extremism, Baghaei stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination among regional countries to effectively and continuously combat terrorism, particularly through identifying, prosecuting, and punishing the perpetrators, organizers, supporters, and financiers of terrorist acts.

At least 17 people, including police personnel and security guards, were killed and around 30 others injured in the attack targeting the residence of Shafiqur Rehman Mengal, president of the Jhalawan Panel and a leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), in Khuzdar on Wednesday. Mengal survived the attack.

According to Pakistani authorities, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the main gate of Mengal's residence, triggering a powerful blast that destroyed part of the compound. The explosion was followed by a gun battle lasting more than three hours, during which attackers and security forces exchanged heavy fire using rocket launchers, grenades, and other weapons.

Officials said five attackers, including suicide bombers, were killed during the operation. The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack.

MNA