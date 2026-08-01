  1. Economy
Aug 1, 2026, 7:13 PM

Iran ready for worst-case scenario in next 2 years: VP Aref

Iran ready for worst-case scenario in next 2 years: VP Aref

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – "The government has planned for the next 2 years, even for the worst conditions," accoridng to the First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

In comments published on Saturda, Aref despite all the pressures and the war conditions, "The country has been adminstered without any shortages of goods."

He said that that has been achievements through the cooperation of the people and the market (merchants and business people) with the President Pezeshkian adminstration.

Aref went on to say that, "The government has planned for the next two years, even for the worst conditions."

The first vice president further stressed that maintaining tranquility for the people will continue to be the government's priority.

MNA

News ID 246687

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