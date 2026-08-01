Iran ready for worst-case scenario in next 2 years: VP Aref

In comments published on Saturda, Aref despite all the pressures and the war conditions, "The country has been adminstered without any shortages of goods."

He said that that has been achievements through the cooperation of the people and the market (merchants and business people) with the President Pezeshkian adminstration.

Aref went on to say that, "The government has planned for the next two years, even for the worst conditions."

The first vice president further stressed that maintaining tranquility for the people will continue to be the government's priority.

MNA