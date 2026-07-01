Iran objects UN report on Res. 2231 as SC mandate expired

In a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and President of the UN Security Council Leonor Zalabata Torres on June 29, Saeed Iravani rejected the validity of the Secretary-General’s “twenty-first report” on Resolution 2231, stating that all provisions of the resolution ceased to have legal effect following its termination on 18 October 2025.

The letter further criticized the convening of a Security Council meeting on non-proliferation issues earlier in June, describing it as politically motivated and procedurally abusive, and requested that the correspondence be circulated as an official Council document.

What follows is the full text of his letter:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Excellencies,

Upon instructions from my government, I want to express the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strong objection to the so-called “Twenty-first report of the Secretary-General on the implementation of Security Council resolution 2231” (2015) (S/2026/506). Iran’s position on Resolution 2231 is clear and has been consistently placed on record. Resolution 2231 terminated definitively on 18 October 2025.

By its own operative provisions, Resolution 2231 expired on that date; all measures, mandates, reporting requirements, and mechanisms established pursuant to that resolution terminated and ceased to have legal effect. Accordingly, there is no legal mandate for the Secretary-General to submit any further reports under resolution 2231, nor any basis for the Security Council to convene meetings under the agenda item "Non-Proliferation". Any assertion that the resolution remains subject to "implementation" or "continued operation" is legally unfounded and misleading.

I also wish to express the objection of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Security Council meeting held on 9 June under the agenda item "Non-Proliferation" concerning the so-called 1737 Committee (10168th meeting).

The convening of that meeting constituted a blatant abuse of the Security Council's rule of procedure and authority to advance the political agendas of certain States. The Islamic Republic of Iran further categorically rejects the unfounded and politically motivated allegations made by certain Council members during that meeting against its peaceful nuclear programme.

Such allegations are entirely without legal basis and represent yet another attempt to exploit the Security Council for narrow political purposes rather than to discharge its responsibilities in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as an official document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellencies, the assurances of my highest consideration.

MNA