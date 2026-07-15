Iran rejects US allegations on military activities in Yemen

In a letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres and President of the UN Security Council Zenon Ngay Mukongo on July 14, Saeed Iravani dismissed the US accusations as baseless and politically motivated.

He also challenged Washington's claims regarding compliance with the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), referred to Iran's recent letter documenting alleged US violations of the agreement, and argued that the US lacked the legal and moral standing to level accusations against Iran.

What follows is the text of the letter:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Excellencies,

I am writing with reference to the statement made by the representative of the United States during the Security Council's meeting on the situation in the Middle East, held today, 14 July 2026, under the agenda item "Maintenance of international peace and security" (10194th meeting). During that meeting, the representative of the United States once again departed from the agenda under consideration, abused the Security Council's platform to disseminate disinformation, and advanced a series of baseless and politically motivated allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The same unfounded allegations had been made by the representative of the United States during the Security Council briefing on the situation in the Middle East (Yemen) held on 13 July 2026 (10193rd meeting), demonstrating a deliberate pattern of disinformation and misuse of the Council's proceedings for political purposes.

In this regard, I wish to draw your attention, and that of the members of the Security Council, to the following points:

1. Claiming that Iran has transferred weapons to Yemen in violation of relevant Security Council resolutions is false and without merit. It is unsupported by any credible, verifiable, or independently corroborated evidence and constitutes yet another attempt to deflect attention from the United States' own unlawful conduct and destabilizing actions in the region. It is also a fabricated accusation intended to mislead the Security Council and divert attention from the atrocious crimes the United States is committing against the Iranian people. The United States bears primary responsibility for undermining peace and security in Yemen and in the broader region. By its acts of aggression against Yemen, the United States has effectively derailed the implementation of the April 2022 ceasefire agreement and brought the UN-facilitated political process to a deadlock. At the same time, by exerting pressure on the Security Council to adopt a politically motivated resolution 2722 (2024), and subsequently misusing the provision of that resolution as a pretext to launch attacks against Yemen's civilian infrastructure, the United States has violated Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, exacerbated regional tensions, and further undermined prospects for a peaceful settlement.

2. The claim that Ansarallah acts on behalf of Iran is entirely unfounded. The Sana'a

authorities represent a substantial segment of the Yemeni people, and make their decisions independently and in accordance with what they consider to be the interests of the Yemeni people. Attempts to portray their actions as directed by Iran are misleading, politically motivated, and unsupported by any evidence. Iran has consistently supported a peaceful, inclusive, and Yemeni-led political process under the auspices of the United Nations. The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its support for the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Yemen, as well as its commitment to a comprehensive and lasting peace achieved through an inclusive Yemeni-led political dialogue.

3. The United States' assertion that it is complying with the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding is entirely baseless and unsupported by any evidence. On the contrary, almost immediately after the signing of the Memorandum, and continuing to the present day, the United States has persistently failed to fulfil its commitments and has actively and systematically undermined the implementation of the Memorandum. In a letter dated 13 July 2026 addressed to the Secretary General and the Security Council, the Islamic Republic of Iran has documented 42 instances of clear and material violations of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding by the Government of the United States. These deliberate, calculated, and continuing violations have jeopardized regional stability, threatened international peace and security, and demonstrated the United States' blatant disregard for its international legal obligations.

4. The United States is the aggressor-not the victim. By launching two unprovoked wars of aggression against Iran together with the Israeli regime, the United States has committed grave violations of the Charter of the United Nations, particularly Article 2(4), as well as international law and international humanitarian law. Its deliberate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity. Far from ceasing its unlawful conduct, the United States has continued its ongoing war of aggression against Iran through repeated military attacks over recent days which seriously endanger international peace and security, and have undermined months of diplomatic mediatory efforts aimed at ending the war and restoring stability in the region. Moreover, the United States has also, through its blatant interference in Iran's implementation of the necessary arrangements concerning the Strait of Hormuz, caused the return of insecurity to the Strait and disrupted international commercial navigation. At the same time, the United States, by using the territory and facilities of countries located on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf to prepare for its military aggression against Iran, has effectively turned these countries into a battleground for its illegal and criminal war against the Iranian people. The United States, therefore, has neither the legal, political, nor moral standing to level accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any other Member State.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as an official document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellencies, the assurances of my highest consideration.

MNA