Iran urges UNSC to refrain from provocative moves

Amir Saeed Iravani said that the priority must be the full implementation of the memorandum of understanding (between Iran and the US) and the continuation of negotiations to reach a comprehensive agreement.

The full text of the statement by Ambassador Iravani is as follows:

Ambassador's Statement at UNSC: Situation in Middle East

H.E. Mr Amir Saeid Iravani

Ambassador and Permanent Representative

of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations

Before the United Nations Security Council

Briefing of the United Nations Security Council

on “Situation in the Middle East”

New York, 2 July 2026

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Thank you, Mr President,

At the outset, I congratulate Congo on assuming the Presidency of the Security Council and commend Colombia for its successful Presidency in June. We have taken note of the statement delivered by ASG. Ms Elizabeth Spehar.

Mr. President,

At a time when technical talks, facilitated by our Pakistani and Qatari brothers, are focused on implementing the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, the Council is expected to refrain from convening a meeting that risks undermining these ongoing efforts.

I categorically reject the baseless allegations made by the United States. Once again, the representative of the United States has resorted to lies and disinformation against Iran in a desperate attempt to justify the U.S.’s unlawful acts of aggression. The facts are clear. In the midst of diplomatic negotiations, together with the Israeli regime, the United States betrayed diplomacy twice and launched two wars of aggression against Iran in blatant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law. These violations constitute a grave threat to international peace and security.

I also reject the unfounded accusations made by certain Western members of the Council and the representative of Bahrain. Instead of addressing the root cause of the current crisis, they have ignored the unlawful aggression committed against Iran, remained silent in the face of these serious violations, and sought to shift blame onto the victim. Their double standards and hypocritical behaviour have deprived them of any credibility to lecture others.

Against this background, I would like to make the following points.

First, Iran is the main victim of the wars of aggression launched by the United States and the Israeli regime. The role of the victim and the aggressor must not be reversed. The United States and the Israeli regime have flagrantly violated the UN Charter and international law, including international humanitarian law, by imposing two unjustified and unwarranted wars against the Iranian people. During their attacks in June 2025 and between 28 February and 8 April 2026, the United States deliberately targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, sports facilities, schools, and cultural sites. Even the President of the United States and other senior U.S. officials publicly admitted to, and openly boasted about, committing these heinous war crimes against the Iranian people and civilian infrastructure. More than 4,800 civilians, including women and children, were killed. The killing of schoolgirls in Minab remains one of the most horrific examples of these atrocious crimes. The Security Council’s failure to discharge its responsibilities has reinforced impunity and emboldened further unlawful acts. The United States and the Israeli regime bear full responsibility for all the consequences of these wars of aggression and must be held fully accountable.

Second, the United States has repeatedly violated the 8 April ceasefire and its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by launching further attacks against Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Iran has exercised its inherent right of self-defence in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter. Its defensive measures were directed against U.S. military facilities and bases, and its assets in the region from which attacks against Iran were launched. We strongly condemn the United States’ recent air strikes and aggression of 27 June 2026 against Iran’s southern coastal facilities, which constituted a flagrant violation of Article 2, paragraph 4, of the Charter, as well as a clear breach of paragraph 1 of the Islamabad MoU.

Third, certain members referred to the politically motivated Resolution 2817 (2026). Iran’s position regarding resolution 2817 is clear, consistent, and well-documented in its communications circulated as official documents of the Security Council. Iran has rejected this politically motivated resolution. The resolution was adopted through a one-sided and politicised process that ignored the root cause of the crisis, denied Iran’s inherent right of self-defence, and failed to determine the United States and the Israeli regime as the aggressors. No Security Council resolution can deprive a Member State of its inherent right of self-defence under the UN Charter. Should aggression against Iran continue, or should the United States continue to violate the MoU, Iran will continue to exercise this inherent right to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Rather than blaming Iran, these Council members should call on the United States to honour its commitments, cease its unlawful actions, and comply fully with the UN Charter and international law.

Fourth, despite the deep mistrust towards the United States caused by its repeated violations and the U.S. betrayal of diplomacy, Iran engaged in diplomacy in good faith through negotiations facilitated by Pakistan and supported by Qatar, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, China, and the Russian Federation. This process resulted in the signing of the MoU on 17 June 2026. We express our appreciation to Pakistan and Qatar for their tireless efforts and invaluable contributions to this process. The MoU clearly requires the United States to negotiate in good faith and, in particular, to refrain from any threat or use of force against Iran. This commitment constituted a fundamental and indispensable obligation under the MoU, serving as an essential condition for preserving the confidence, stability, and good faith necessary for the successful continuation of the negotiating process. Yet, by launching another act of aggression and relying on a unilateral and legally unfounded interpretation of the MoU, the United States committed a material breach of its commitments and seriously undermined the diplomatic process.

Fifth, Iran remains fully committed to implementing the MoU, including its provisions concerning the Strait of Hormuz, provided that the United States faithfully fulfils its own obligations. Paragraph 5 of the MoU provides, and I quote: “The Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements, using its best efforts, for the safe passage of commercial vessels, free of charge, for a period of 60 days, from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa. The transit of commercial vessels will resume immediately, and, taking into account the need to remove technical and military obstacles, demining by the Islamic Republic of Iran will be completed within 30 days.” End of the quote. As stated by Iran’s Foreign Minister, under the agreed arrangements, responsibility for the management of maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, including its reopening and all necessary demining operations, rests exclusively with Iran. The implementation of these arrangements is currently underway in accordance with the MoU, and Iran has launched technical dialogue with the Sultanate of Oman. Any external interference or attempt to establish parallel arrangements would violate the MoU, undermine its implementation, delay the restoration of normal commercial navigation, put at risk safe maritime navigation and increase regional tensions. We therefore call upon all States, particularly the United States, to respect in good faith the letter and spirit of the MoU and refrain from reinterpreting its content or action that interfere with its implementation.

Sixth, Iran reiterates its commitment to the freedom of navigation and continues to ensure that such freedom is guaranteed for all without interference. It should have been clear that the presence of the U.S. military bases and foreign interference in the Persian Gulf region brings nothing but insecurity. They have put at risk the regional security in general and the maritime safety in particular. The US has no coastal border in our region. It is not their waters. It is not their neighbourhood. Defining and concluding a security regime for our region is the exclusive joint responsibility of the neighbouring countries, and the US and others, rather than a destructive military presence or interference, need to support regional countries to fulfil such responsibility.

In conclusion, the priority must be the full implementation of the MoU and the continuation of negotiations towards a comprehensive deal. The Security Council should support this process, encourage full compliance with the MoU, and refrain from provocative actions that could undermine diplomacy or further escalate tensions.

I thank you.

NOTE: Prior to the conclusion of the session, the representatives of Bahrain and the United States took the floor to make additional statements. After that, Iran exercised its right of reply and responded as follows:

I will be brief in response to my brother Jamal from Bahrain. There is no doubt that certain regional countries, including Bahrain, facilitated this aggression by allowing their territory and airspace to be used by aggressors; their international responsibility, alongside that of the United States and the Israeli regime, is clear and undeniable.

You know that, according to the General Assembly resolution, providing your airspace and soil to an aggressor is an act of aggression, and I think it should be clear to our neighboring countries that the presence of American bases and forces in their countries not only does not bring security to their countries but also makes those countries vulnerable.

In response to the Representative of the United States, I ask him whether a maritime blockade is a collective punishment. You were at war with Iran. Why did you prevent international vessels from reaching Iranian ports? You cannot deny the fact.

The fact is that 70% of Americans and taxpayers oppose your administration’s war policy toward Iran. They believe that America’s interests have been sacrificed for Israeli interests. In Iran, the reality of the nation-state relationship is also evident in the funeral of the Supreme Leader, which will take place next week. You can close your eyes and ears, but you cannot change the truth.

MNA