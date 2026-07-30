  1. Economy
Jul 30, 2026, 1:46 PM

Qatari LNG cargo uses Iran-designated route in Hormuz

Qatari LNG cargo uses Iran-designated route in Hormuz

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – The first Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment in three weeks passed through the Strait of Hormuz overnight under procedures authorized by Iran.

According to media reports, the Qatari LNG carrier transited the strait with Iran’s permission, following a designated route set by Iranian authorities. The vessel passed without incident and is now heading toward international waters.

Three weeks ago, Tehran announced that maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz would require Iranian approval after accusing the United States of violating a previous understanding.

The vessel’s passage marks the first Qatari LNG shipment to transit the strategic waterway since the new restrictions were introduced by Iran.

MNA

News ID 246641

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