Three IRGC servicemen martyred in Zanjan in NW Iran

According to a statement issued by the IRGC's provincial branch in Zanjan, "In the brutal attack carried out by the terrorist regime of the criminal United States on 30 July 2026, three brave and devoted members of the Ansar al-Mahdi IRGC in Zanjan province... attained martyrdom."

The Zanjan province branch of the IRGC further offered condolences on the martyrdom of the three servicemen to Imam of the Time (Imam Mahdi), the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojataba Khamanei and the families of the martyrs and wished tranquility for their souls and the best places in the heaven for them.

MNA/6903764