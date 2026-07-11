'Israel' continues to violate truce by bombing S. Lebanon

According to Lebanese Elnashra news website, the Zionist regime's brutal attacks and operations continued with airstrikes, explosions and destruction of houses, and artillery shelling in southern Lebano on Saturday.

Lebanese media reported that a Zionist regime drone targeted the town of "Kaftar Tbnit" in southern Lebanon. The drone attacked the town twice this afternoon.

The Zionist regime army also continued its operations to destroy and blow up houses in the town of "Hula" in the city of Marjayoun and carried out another explosion in the same town.

The towns of "Kunin" and "Beit Yahoun" were also targeted by the Zionist army's artillery shelling.

At the same time, the occupying forces carried out explosive operations in the areas of "Deir Saryan" and "Arnon".

The Israeli military also launched several sound bombs towards the town of "Mansouri" in southern Lebanon, injuring at least two people.

In the early hours of the morning, Israeli warplanes also targeted the outskirts of Nabatiyeh al-Fuqa, and less than five minutes later, an Israeli drone bombed the same area again.

Accoridng to the MoU signed between Tehran and Washington to end the conflict, the conflict must stop in all areas, especially in south Lebanon.

MNA/6884868