Explosions reported in south Iran as result of US strikes

On Wednesday evening, some media sources reported that several explosions were heard in the cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik in Hormozgan province.

Given that the sounds heard were weak and could not be heard in most parts of the city, it is not possible to comment on their exact nature, and it is possible that the sounds heard in Bandar Abbas were related to firing at hostile targets.

According to the Mehr report, explosions were also heard from the sea in the western coast of Sirik in Hormuzgan Province.

According to the Hormozgan Governor Office there were no clashes or injuries in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, and Sirik cities, and follow-ups are continuing to obtain more information.

Last night, terrorist forces of the American army attacked several points in the southern provinces of the country, including Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, and Sirik, which were met with a decisive response from the Iranian armed forces.

About tonight's developments, some media reports, incuding those of the Axios have cited the American Army as saying that it has carried out new airstrikes against Iranian targets tonight. Al Jazeera has cited CENCTOM as saying in a statement issued tonight that its forces were carrying out operations in Hormuz Striat against Iranian targets to wean Iran's capablities to control the strait.

Iran warned earlier on Wednesday that its armed forces will strike twice as many targets in response to any US attacks.

Mehr later reported that sound of explosions were heard in Konarak and Chabahar in the south and southeat the country. Qashem Island was also reported to have been attacked.

Attacks on islands such as Abu Musa and Lavan and Siri were also reported later.

Tehran-based Nournews website has said that Irnaian air defense were responding to attacking projectiles in Bandar Abbas and Sirik. It has also reported that Iranian armed forces' large-scale retaliatory operations will begin in minutes to target US bases.

MNA/6882870;6882861