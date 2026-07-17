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  2. Iran
Jul 18, 2026, 1:02 AM

Explosions reported in s. Iran on 7th night of US aggression

Explosions reported in s. Iran on 7th night of US aggression

TEHRAN, Jul. 18 (MNA) – As the US troops announce new round of aggression on Iran on Friday night, there have been reports of explosions in some areas in southern Iran like the previous nights.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced it launched a fresh round of military strikes against Iran today at 3:00 p.m. ET. 

Meanwhile, local Iranian media have reported bombing of an area in the vicinity of Sirik in Hormozgan Province in the south of Iran at 11:27 p.m. Tehran local time.

Reports from the region indicate that loud explosions were heard near Sirik following the attack by U.S. forces. Mehr reported later there was no immediate reports of any casualties in the attack on Sirik.

In the meantime, media have reported explosions in the suburbs of Ahvaz, the capital of Khuzestan Province tonight.

MNA/6890868;6890839

News ID 246282

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