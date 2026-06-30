Venezuela quakes death toll rises to 1,719

Officials in Venezuela have announced that the confirmed death toll following a pair of powerful earthquakes that struck the northwest of the country last week has increased to 1,719, as rescue efforts continue for thousands who remain missing or trapped beneath the rubble.

Jorge Rodriguez, the leader of the Venezuelan National Assembly, stated in an address on state television on Monday that the number of injured had risen to 5,034 and that 15,866 were now homeless after the back-to-back magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes.

A strong aftershock also jolted Venezuela earlier on Monday during a crucial period for search and rescue efforts, with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) registering a 4.6-magnitude aftershock at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), with the epicentre north of Caraballeda on Venezuela’s Caribbean coast.

Rodriguez stated that there were no immediate reports of additional damage.

Officials believe that tens of thousands of people are still missing as rescue efforts continue, involving some 30,000 Venezuelan emergency workers and 2,700 foreign experts.

MNA