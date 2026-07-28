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Jul 28, 2026, 2:48 PM

China Yunnan activity Level-IV emergency response after quake

China Yunnan activity Level-IV emergency response after quake

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – The Yunnan provincial Earthquake Relief Headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Mojiang on Tuesday, local authorities said.

A drone photo shows a view of a temporary shelter at Jingping Village in Yutang Town of Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 22, 2026. The Yunnan provincial earthquake relief headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Mojiang on Tuesday, local authorities said.

No casualties have been reported so far. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

China Yunnan activity Level-IV emergency response after quake

Firefighters walk to check affected houses at Jingping Village in Yutang Town of Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 22, 2026. The Yunnan provincial earthquake relief headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Mojiang on Tuesday, local authorities said.

No casualties have been reported so far. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

China Yunnan activity Level-IV emergency response after quake

Residents have meals at a temporary shelter at Jingping Village in Yutang Town of Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 22, 2026. The Yunnan provincial earthquake relief headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Mojiang on Tuesday, local authorities said.

No casualties have been reported so far. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

China Yunnan activity Level-IV emergency response after quake

Power grid workers check power facilities at a temporary shelter at Jingping Village in Yutang Town of Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 22, 2026. The Yunnan provincial earthquake relief headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Mojiang on Tuesday, local authorities said.

No casualties have been reported so far. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

China Yunnan activity Level-IV emergency response after quake

Firefighters clear debris at Jingping Village in Yutang Town of Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 22, 2026. The Yunnan provincial earthquake relief headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Mojiang on Tuesday, local authorities said.

No casualties have been reported so far. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

China Yunnan activity Level-IV emergency response after quake

A villager has a meal at a temporary shelter at Jingping Village in Yutang Town of Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 22, 2026. The Yunnan provincial earthquake relief headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Mojiang on Tuesday, local authorities said.

No casualties have been reported so far. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

China Yunnan activity Level-IV emergency response after quake

A staff member from local center for disease control and prevention carries out disinfection at a temporary shelter at Jingping Village in Yutang Town of Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 22, 2026. The Yunnan provincial earthquake relief headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Mojiang on Tuesday, local authorities said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

(Source: Xinhua)

MNA

News ID 246595

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