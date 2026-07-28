China Yunnan activity Level-IV emergency response after quake

A drone photo shows a view of a temporary shelter at Jingping Village in Yutang Town of Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 22, 2026. The Yunnan provincial earthquake relief headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Mojiang on Tuesday, local authorities said.

No casualties have been reported so far. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Firefighters walk to check affected houses at Jingping Village in Yutang Town of Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 22, 2026. The Yunnan provincial earthquake relief headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Mojiang on Tuesday, local authorities said.

No casualties have been reported so far. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Residents have meals at a temporary shelter at Jingping Village in Yutang Town of Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 22, 2026. The Yunnan provincial earthquake relief headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Mojiang on Tuesday, local authorities said.

No casualties have been reported so far. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Power grid workers check power facilities at a temporary shelter at Jingping Village in Yutang Town of Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 22, 2026. The Yunnan provincial earthquake relief headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Mojiang on Tuesday, local authorities said.

No casualties have been reported so far. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Firefighters clear debris at Jingping Village in Yutang Town of Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 22, 2026. The Yunnan provincial earthquake relief headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Mojiang on Tuesday, local authorities said.

No casualties have been reported so far. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A villager has a meal at a temporary shelter at Jingping Village in Yutang Town of Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 22, 2026. The Yunnan provincial earthquake relief headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Mojiang on Tuesday, local authorities said.

No casualties have been reported so far. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A staff member from local center for disease control and prevention carries out disinfection at a temporary shelter at Jingping Village in Yutang Town of Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 22, 2026. The Yunnan provincial earthquake relief headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Mojiang on Tuesday, local authorities said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

(Source: Xinhua)

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