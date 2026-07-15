Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 4,734: report

According to the latest official figures, 6,462 people have been rescued so far, while 17,907 people remain homeless, Xinhua news agency reported.
Since the powerful earthquakes struck on June 24, Venezuela has recorded 1,275 aftershocks.
MNA
TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – The death toll from the two powerful earthquakes that recently struck Venezuela has risen to 4,734, with 16,740 people injured, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Tuesday on social media.
According to the latest official figures, 6,462 people have been rescued so far, while 17,907 people remain homeless, Xinhua news agency reported.
Since the powerful earthquakes struck on June 24, Venezuela has recorded 1,275 aftershocks.
MNA
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