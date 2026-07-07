Final deal not start if threats continue: Araghchi warns US

After massive participation of the people at the funeral procession for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Millions of proud Iranians rallied in unity to honor Grand Ayatollah Khamenei and his legacy. Neither them nor our Brave Armed Forces are moved by any threats.”

"Para 13 of the MoU is clear: Negotiations on final Deal will not commence if threats continue. Honor your signature," Araghchi reminded the US.

The massive turnout at the funeral of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei demonstrated the Iranian nation's unity and resilience, urging Washington to abide by its commitments under the Islamabad MoU.

MNA/ 6881350