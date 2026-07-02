Araghchi responds to CENTCOM’s recent message

“Has CENTCOM brought security or insecurity to our region? The answer is clear,” Araghchi said.
He added that Iran’s “powerful armed forces have proven that outsiders cannot even protect themselves.”
Araghchi also stated that peace in the region “can only be sustained when it is comprehensive and inclusive, with no outside interference.”
MNA
TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi responded to the recent message from the United States Central Command, questioning its role in the region’s security.
“Has CENTCOM brought security or insecurity to our region? The answer is clear,” Araghchi said.
News ID 245817
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