  1. Politics
Jul 8, 2026, 11:55 PM

Iran answers vulgarity with action, Araghchi tells Trump

Iran answers vulgarity with action, Araghchi tells Trump

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has deplored the US President’s rhetoric against Iranian nation, saying that Iranians will respond to Trump's derogatory language withh their actions.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday evening, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the US President’s rhetoric against Iran which were uttered by him during NATO summit in Turkey earlier in the day.

Iran answers vulgarity with action, Araghchi tells Trump

"Addressing the Civilized and Courageous Nation of Iran with derogatory language does not diminish its Greatness," Araghchi wrote. 

"Iranians are known for their civility, culture, and strong moral values. We do not answer vulgarity with vulgarity, but with action: fearlessly and with great valor," the top Iranian diplomat also said.

MNA

News ID 246033

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