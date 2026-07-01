Any threat against Iranians to receive immediate response

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi wrote, “The terms of the Islamabad MoU are crystal clear and public for all to use.”

POTUS has committed the US to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv. If they ignore their master, Iran will school them, he added.

Any threat against our People and Leadership will receive Immediate Powerful Response, Iran’s top diplomat underlined.

“Asked about Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Katz said he was “marked for death.” He described the Iranians as “good merchants” trying to extract concessions in negotiations, and said Israel would not all Iran to produce nuclear weapons. “If they do it through an agreement, all the better,” he said.

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