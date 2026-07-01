  1. Politics
Jul 1, 2026, 2:58 PM

FM Araghchi:

Any threat against Iranians to receive immediate response

Any threat against Iranians to receive immediate response

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – Reacting to the ridiculous remarks of Israeli war minister, Iran’s foreign minister has said that any threat against the Iranian people and the Leadership will be met with an immediate and powerful response.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi wrote, “The terms of the Islamabad MoU are crystal clear and public for all to use.”

POTUS has committed the US to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv. If they ignore their master, Iran will school them, he added.

Any threat against our People and Leadership will receive Immediate Powerful Response, Iran’s top diplomat underlined.

“Asked about Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Katz said he was “marked for death.” He described the Iranians as “good merchants” trying to extract concessions in negotiations, and said Israel would not all Iran to produce nuclear weapons. “If they do it through an agreement, all the better,” he said.

Any threat against Iranians to receive immediate response

MNA/6876594

News ID 245791
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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