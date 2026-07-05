CNN reports on huge turnout of mourners for Leader's funeral

CNN's Arabic website reported that, at dawn on Sunday, thousands of Iranians gathered at Tehran's Mosalla (Congregational Prayers Site) for the second consecutive day to attend the funeral of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

CNN's Arabic service published videos highlighting the large turnout of mourners at the event.

The report states that the funeral ceremony is scheduled to continue over the next few days, and ultimately the body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will be buried on Thursday to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in the holy city of Mashhad.

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