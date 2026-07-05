  1. Politics
Jul 5, 2026, 10:41 AM

CNN reports on huge turnout of mourners for Leader's funeral

CNN reports on huge turnout of mourners for Leader's funeral

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) –The Arabic service of CNN Network covered massive attendance of Iranian people in Tehran's Imam Khomeini (RA) Mosalla to participate in the funeral of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

CNN's Arabic website reported that, at dawn on Sunday, thousands of Iranians gathered at Tehran's Mosalla (Congregational Prayers Site) for the second consecutive day to attend the funeral of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

CNN's Arabic service published videos highlighting the large turnout of mourners at the event.

The report states that the funeral ceremony is scheduled to continue over the next few days, and ultimately the body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will be buried on Thursday to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in the holy city of Mashhad.

CNN reports on huge attendance of mourners for Leader funeral

MA/6879652

News ID 245924

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