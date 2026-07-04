Iran serious determined to strengthen ties with Burkina Faso

Iran’s top diplomat Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with his counterpart from Burkina Faso Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré in Tehran late on Friday.

The foreign minister of Burkina Faso, who traveled to Tehran on behalf of his country and the three Sahel States Confederation, including Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali, to attend a ceremony to pay tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, met with his Iranian counterpart on Friday evening.

Iran’s top diplomat, while appreciating the government and people of Burkina Faso's expressions of sympathy for the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasized Iran's determination to continue and strengthen good and brotherly relations with Burkina Faso.

The foreign minister of Burkina Faso, for his part, conveyed the sympathy and solidarity of the President, government, and people of this African country as well as the countries of Niger and Mali with the Islamic Republic of Iran and expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and a group of Iranian officials and people during the imposed war.

Praising the Iranian nation's steadfastness and resistance against illegal threats and pressures, Traoré stated that the noble nation of the Islamic Iran has become an unparalleled model of self-respect and independence for all freedom-seeking nations.

MNA/6879214