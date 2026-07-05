10 Iraqi provinces to shutdown during Iran Leader's funeral

The provinces of Baghdad, Najaf Ashraf, Karbala, Babil, Dhi Qar, Basra, Maysan, Wasit, Muthanna and Diwaniyah have so far announced that they will close on Wednesday to accompany the funeral of the martyred Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in two holy provinces of Najaf and Karbala.

In that regard, Qassem Ali al-Yasari, head of the Karbala provincial council, stressed that the province has completed all necessary preparations to welcome the holy body of the martyred leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei.

Earlier, Haidar Kaboon, director of the Department of Rituals and Million Pilgrimages in the Najaf province, announced in a statement that more than 60 Mawkibs have registered to participate in the ceremony.

Earlier, various Iraqi tribes and religous communities had issued announcements calling for massive turnout to the funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Wednesday in the two provinces of holy Najaf and holy Karbala.

According to the announcement of the funeral headquarters, the funeral of the martyred Leader is scheduled to take place in Iraq on Wednesday.

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