Yemen commends Iran for breaking siege on Sanaa Intl. Airport

A huge crowd of Yemenis packed Al-Sabeen Square in the capital on Friday evening in a mass rally expressing profound gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for breaking the brutal 11‑year siege on Sanaa International Airport, as Yemeni air defenses successfully intercepted Saudi warplanes that attempted to block an Iranian civilian flight carrying over 200 sick and wounded passengers.

The rally, held in support of the Yemeni armed forces and their recent declaration on breaking the siege, saw participants chant slogans affirming their steadfastness with Gaza and Palestine and their full readiness to implement the directives of Ansarullah leader Sayed Abdul‑Malik al‑Houthi.

The crowds expressed deep appreciation for Iran’s humanitarian initiative in facilitating the transfer of patients, the wounded and stranded civilians, reaffirming Islamic brotherhood within the axis of jihad and resistance, Press TV reported.

“Today, Yemen’s skies witnessed two contrasting scenes,” said Yemen’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abdulwahid Abu Ras. “The first was a civilian aircraft carrying patients, wounded people, humanitarian cases, and official delegations. The second was warplanes carrying bombs and missiles to kill Yemenis and destroy infrastructure”.

He added that the event demonstrated Yemen’s “steadfastness, resilience, military capability, and high combat readiness, marking the beginning of a new phase of reclaiming rights”.

The rally came hours after Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that at 5:20 AM on Friday, a formation of Saudi coalition warplanes violated Yemeni airspace in an attempt to prevent an Iranian civilian aircraft from landing at Sanaa International Airport.

MNA