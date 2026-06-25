Houthi congratulates Iran's victory over US, Zionist regime

In a speech marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (peace be upon them), Sayyed Abdulmalik praised the "broad popular movement and large tribal vigils" as affirmations of this resolve.



He called upon Yemenis to "align ranks, maintain internal front cohesion, strengthen the spirit of public mobilization, cooperate in righteousness and piety, and continue with activity and interest in community initiatives and general mobilization."



Regional Concerns: Israeli Presence in Somalia



Addressing regional affairs, the leader stated that there is "ongoing monitoring and close follow-up" of developments in Somaliland and the enemy's efforts to transform it into a foothold aimed at controlling the Gulf of Aden, Bab al-Mandab, and the Red Sea.



He urged the Islamic nation and Red Sea-adjacent countries to adopt a "unified position" to prevent the enemy from achieving this goal. Sayyed Abdulmalik affirmed that "Yemen will not stand idly by regarding any Israeli positioning in Somaliland, nor will it wait for the negligent. It will take the initiative at any time the enemy establishes any positioning to target it with all available means."



He also called upon governments to "rectify the situation in Somalia, care for the brotherly Somali people, and support them in confronting the Israeli enemy's targeting."



Iran's Victory: A Triumph for the Entire Axis



The leader congratulated the Islamic Republic of Iran on its "victory over the enemies—America and Israel," affirming that "this victory represents an important victory for the entire Axis of Jihad and Resistance and al-Quds, and for the entire nation, in an important round of confrontation with the enemies."



He noted that "coordination continues within the Axis of Jihad regarding any new round," affirming that "Yemen will not hesitate in jihad for the sake of God and in confronting the enemies of the nation in any escalation they undertake in any arena, foremost among them Gaza."



Steadfastness on Faith-Based Path



Sayyed Abdulmalik affirmed the "steadfastness of the Yemeni people, stemming from their faith-based identity, on their faith-based, liberation-oriented, jihadist, and Quranic path in confronting the enemies of Islam and Muslims—foremost among them America and Israel—and in adhering to the nation's great causes, foremost among them the Palestinian cause and all that pertains to its people and sanctities."



In recent addresses, the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi, emphasized that Saudi Arabia has historically interfered to block oil exploration and extraction in resource-rich provinces such as Ma'rib, Al-Mahrah, and Al-Jawf. He stated that this policy aims to keep Yemen economically dependent and compliant.



Furthermore, historical diplomatic assessments, including statements from former US ambassadors, have long recognized Yemen as a "virgin territory" possessing untapped mineral and energy reserve.



As the aggression transitions into a critical phase, the Sana'a authorities have reiterated that the current status quo is unsustainable. They maintain that the restoration of Yemen's sovereign oil and gas rights, alongside full financial compensation for the country's decade-long economic losses, remains a non-negotiable prerequisite for any lasting peace settlement.

MNA