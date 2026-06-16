Million-man march in Yemen in support of resistance, Iran

Millions of Yemenis in Sanaa rose up against Trump's insult to Islamic sanctities and congratulated Iran and Hezbollah on the historic victory.

According to Al-Masirah, millions of Yemenis in Sanaa's Al-Saba'in Square condemned the criminal Trump's insult to the holy city of Mecca.

The statementv that the Yemeni marchers issues at the end of the rallies read: "We condemn the targeted insult to the holy cites and symbols of Islam by international Zionism and its arms."

The statement refers to a series of insults against the Quran and the Prophet of Islam, and the insults against the holy places are considered to be aimed at separating the Islamic nation from the sources of guidance and light.

The marchers stated: "The silence of the Islamic world is one of the reasons that has encouraged the enemies to continue the insults. Trump's insult to Mecca reflects his vengeful mental state, which coincided with his historic defeat of Iran and the Islamic Front. We congratulate Iran, Hezbollah, and the Axis of Jihad and Resistance on their historic victory against the criminal armies of the world."

The statement of the marchers also states: "Everyone must be prepared for the next round of conflict with an enemy that does not hide its evil intentions and treachery."

Moreover, thousands of people in Yemen's Saada province today held a large march to strongly condemn Donald Trump's alleged insult to Mecca and emphasized the Yemeni nation's firm opposition to any attack on Islamic sanctities and the values ​​of the Islamic nation.

Holding the Holy Quran in their hands, the participants in the march chanted slogans condemning the insult to Mecca and emphasized their adherence to the teachings of the Quran and their readiness to defend Islamic sanctities against what they called Zionist conspiracies against the Islamic nation

The also congratulated Iran and Hezbollah on the historic victory over Global Aroogance.

MNA/6862279