Iran’s Armed Forces a role model for Islamic world: al-Mashat

Al-Mashat on Tuesday congratulated Iran's leadership and people on the country's victory over US and Israeli aggression.

He said Iran's success serves the interests of regional nations and the wider Muslim world, while contributing to regional security and stability.

“The Iranian armed forces and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps presented an inspiring model of resilience, steadfastness, and strength for the Muslim world,” al-Mashat said.

He also praised Iran's management of the war, highlighting the Islamic Republic's firm response to attacks and the targeting of the interests and bases of the aggressors.

He said Iran's military response, combined with public resilience and national unity, played a key role in halting the attacks and preventing the aggressors from achieving their objectives.

“The recent war showed that the era of cost-free aggression has come to an end, and that the will of free nations can create deterrent equations capable of preventing attacks on sovereign countries,” he emphasized.

The Yemeni official further said that Iran's insistence on the principle of "unity of resistance fronts" contributed to forcing a halt to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

He said "the enemy only understands the language of power," adding that policies of compromise and surrender only lead to greater pressure and demands.

Al-Mashat further called for increased vigilance, preservation of achievements, and continued adherence to the principle of "unity of resistance fronts."

He also called on regional governments to use the current opportunity to strengthen mutual trust, expand cooperation, and build relations based on mutual respect.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis staged mass rallies in Sanaa and other cities on Tuesday, celebrating Iran’s "historic victory" over the United States and Israel while condemning US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks regarding the holy city of Mecca.

MNA