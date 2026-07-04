Pezeshkian calls for stronger Tehran-Yerevan ties

President Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran on Friday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who traveled to Iran to attend funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian president expressed appreciation for the condolences and support extended by the Armenian government and people following the assassination of the Leader and other victims of the recent conflict. He said the messages of sympathy reflected the deep historical ties and friendship between the two neighboring countries.

President Pezeshkian described Iran-Armenia relations as being founded on mutual respect, good neighborliness, and shared interests, adding that the two countries had consistently expanded constructive cooperation across various sectors.

He also thanked Armenia for its cooperation during the recent conflict and expressed hope that negotiations on a comprehensive bilateral cooperation treaty would be finalized soon. According to the president, the agreement could open new opportunities for collaboration while strengthening customs, transportation, transit, trade, and economic exchanges.

President Pezeshkian also stressed that relations between Tehran and Yerevan should remain free from external interference and be guided by the independent will of both countries. He said the presence of extra-regional powers had often complicated regional challenges rather than resolving them.

Reaffirming Iran's foreign policy principles, the president emphasized respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and reiterated Tehran's preference for resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. He also said that the Israeli regime is the main source of instability in West Asia, citing its actions in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, and Iran.

President Pashinyan, in turn, conveyed Armenia's condolences to the Iranian government and people, recalling his meetings with the martyred leader.

He reaffirmed Armenia's commitment to friendly ties with Iran and said Yerevan would never participate in any initiative contrary to Iran's security or national interests. He added that bilateral relations were currently at their strongest level since Armenia's independence.

MNA