Iran’s Army announces financial reward for killing US forces

Speaking at a ceremony honoring the National Journalists' Day, General Hatami revealed a new initiative backed by public crowdfunding campaigns, where Iranian citizens donate money to support the armed forces for defense operations.

Under this plan, any individual who kills or captures a US soldier and hands them over to authorities will receive a reward of 5 billion Tomans (approximately $30,000).

General Hatami added that courageous Iranian women who accomplish this feat will receive double the reward.

Furthermore, the weapon used in the operation will be purchased by the Army at twice its market value and permanently displayed in a dedicated museum.

General Hatami emphasized that Iran’s defensive and offensive capabilities are being rapidly rebuilt and expanded, noting that new capacities were already demonstrated during the recent clashes with American forces over the Strait of Hormuz.

He warned that enemies have fundamentally miscalculated Iran’s military strength and must not repeat the grave errors of the past, as Iran faces no limitations in defending its sovereignty.

He also highlighted a new military and security reorganization ordered by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, signaling that any regional military escalation will only make Iran more resolute.

MNA