Scottish educators teach Gaza genocide despite pressures

Educators for Peace (EfP) refuted what it defined as endeavors by UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) to intimidate instructors and curtail their scholarly freedom, accoridng to Press TV.

The campaign group’s stance was taken following the submission of a 50-page legal dossier by the pro-Israel organization to the Scottish government, local authorities, and various educational institutions, in which they accused EfP of incorporating what they termed “politically biased” content into schools and utilizing educational resources they labeled as “anti-Israel.”

In response, the group published an open letter appealing to educators and academics to unite in support of its cause.

It asserted that the claims against it stemmed from a distortion of its viewpoints and a mischaracterization of the educational resources it provides, which are designed to promote the ideals of peace, justice, and human rights.

MNA