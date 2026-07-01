Israeli forces blow up homes in three south Lebanon villages

Lebanese sources reported that Israeli troops detonated explosives in the three villages in the Bint Jbeil district.

Israeli troops also conducted clearing operations with heavy weapons in the area between Kounin and Bint Jbeil, and artillery units shelled the vicinity of Beit Yahoun.

The latest attacks follow a pattern of continued Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire. On Sunday, Israeli forces set homes ablaze in the town of Khiam and struck targets in Nabatieh. The Lebanese death toll since March 2 has passed 4,175, with more than 12,000 wounded, according to Lebanese health authorities.

The June 18 ceasefire memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States requires a halt to hostilities on all fronts including Lebanon. A dispute resolution mechanism with Lebanese, Iranian, U.S., Qatari and Pakistani participation was agreed on at the Switzerland talks, though the Israeli regime has no role in that body.

MNA