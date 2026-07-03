  1. Politics
Jul 3, 2026, 8:50 AM

Iran FM, UN chief discuss regional developments in phone call

Iran FM, UN chief discuss regional developments in phone call

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – UN Secretary-General António Guterres held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi late on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in the region,

During the phone call, Guterres reiterated his condolences following the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and expressed his sympathy with the Iranian nation and government.

During this telephone conversation, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The parties also reviewed and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the implementation process of the agreement to end the military aggression of the Zionist regime against Lebanon, developments after the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, and the latest developments related to the ongoing negotiations.

MNA

News ID 245822
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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